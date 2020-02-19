Debrecen, Our Home – Let’s Keep It Tidy Together!

We carry out tasks related to urban communities and to the maintenance of green surfaces along a new concept, because we would like to achieve that Debrecen shall become nice and clean – emphasized Vice Mayor Ákos Balázs at the press conference held on 12 February 2020.

Debrecen is one of the greenest cities in Hungary, so we lay special emphasis on the high-quality maintenance of our green belts. The size of community green areas in the city is 5 million square metres, and the country’s largest forest within city boundaries, Nagyerdő, can be found here. The budget of Debrecen devotes 560 million HUF more than last year to the maintenance and cleaning of these green spaces; we shall spend a total of 5.2 billion HUF on urban maintenance and tasks related to green areas.

debrecen.hu

pixabay