The Advent fair opened in Debrecen on Saturday, which, in addition to the usual experiences at this time, had extra novelties in store for its visitors. However, the real spectacle can be expected next week, when the first Advent candle will be lit and the city center will be lit up.

More than 70 vendors at the fair

There was great interest on the first day when the city center was populated after dark. On Dósa square and Kossuth tér, we almost got a winter mood when we saw the mulled wine and horn cake stalls. The only thing missing was the snowfall for the real Christmas feeling. The hut opened its doors again this year, where you can taste steam dumplings, among other things. In addition to catering units, more than 70 vendors offer their products at the fair.

Baroque carousel, light railway, and the artificial ice rink will open soon

In the winterized Dósa palatial square, at the place of the fountains by the Saint Stephen statue, an improvised light railway and a baroque-style carousel await those interested, which were mainly used by families when we were there. Of course, the atmosphere will be really spectacular and festive when the lights are turned on, but it was still a good feeling to walk through the city center with a glass of mulled wine in my hand. Speaking of mulled wine: they sell several kinds, so you can taste the strawberry, blueberry and Unicum versions, but you can also sip classic Christmas punch and its alcohol-free children’s version. They ask for 800 forints for two decks, and the unmissable kényérlángos with various toppings are offered for 1,800 forints. The artificial ice rink, which according to the news will open on Tuesday, is also a permanent fixture of the holiday season.

Spectacular performance by fire jugglers

The biggest attraction of the opening day, in addition to the music and dance productions, was clearly the twenty-minute performance of the Főnix fire juggling group, which performed in front of the artificial ice rink from seven o’clock in the evening. The Fire Tamers production was awe-inspiring and well worth the wait in the bitter cold. The shapes of the fire offered a captivating sight, the two artists played really well with the fire, and for this, they also used a flaming hoop, which they also spun around their bodies. After that, it was not surprising that they received a standing ovation from the nearly fifty interested people. On Sundays, street theater and accordion music entertain visitors.

