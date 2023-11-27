The ban on visiting a department of the clinic in Debrecen will be lifted

As of November 25, the ban on visits to Department C of the Orthopedics and Traumatology Clinic at the Gyula Kenézy Campus of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center will be lifted. However, wearing a mask is still mandatory in all patient care units of the Clinical Center.



Due to the favorable development of the epidemiological situation, the Hajdú-Bihar County Government Office lifted the ban on visits to Department C of the Orthopedics and Traumatology Clinic from November 25, Saturday.

However, it is still not possible to visit patients at the Medical Rehabilitation and Physical Medicine Clinic operating on the Gyula Kenézy Campus, the Department of Neurology operating on the Gróf Tisza István Campus, and the Hematology Department of the Nagyerdei Campus Internal Medicine Clinic B building.

Wearing a mask is mandatory on all three Campuses of the Clinical Center, the Nagyerdei Campus, the Gyula Kenézy Campus and the Gróf Tisza István Campus in Berettyóújfalu.

The above provisions are valid until withdrawn. The management of the Clinical Center asks for the patience and understanding of the patients and their relatives.

(unideb.hu)