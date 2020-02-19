Bourgeous Chic in Déri Museum

Déri Museum’s temporary exhibition, Bourgeois Chic, can be visited between 12 February and 3 May 2020. It presents Hungarian and local fashion, dress and material culture in the period between 1860 and 1940. The items on display were selected from the museum’s applied art collection.

The exhibition, which was officially opened on 11 February 2020, is also supplemented by a 100-page, richly illustrated catalogue, which includes curiosities, and allows a glimpse into the secrets of how the exhibition was set up. The extremely elegant booklet, whose format recalls today’s women’s lifestyle and fashion magazines, can be bought at the museum cash desk.

debrecen.hu