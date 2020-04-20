Construction of the Cycle Route in Pallagi Road Began

Currently, the cycle route network in Debrecen is 85 kilometres long. As part of the project on the topic of the traffic flow organisation of the northern part of the city and the creation of cycle routes, a new cycle route is to be constructed in Pallagi Road.

The details of the project were presented by Mayor László Papp and Tamás Majer, municipal councillor of the district at a press conference held on 15 April 2020. The construction works of the new, 657-metre long cycle route – which will run along Pallagi Road from the junction at Móricz Zsigmond Boulevard and Benczúr Gyula Street to the freight gate of TEVA Gyógyszergyár Zrt. – began on 30 March 2020. The value of the investment is 69,681,517 HUF gross, of which 30,846,073 HUF come from funds, whereas the remaining 38,835,444 HUF are financed by the Municipality’s own resources. The constructor has 7 months to finish the work, so the new stretch can be complete by the autumn months. The construction of several new cycle routes or their preparatory stage can begin this year: 1. the cycle route leading to Kismacs; 2. the cycle route between Wesselényi Street and Sikló Street in Biczó István garden; 3. a touristic cycle route between Biczó István garden and Panoráma Road. These developments add more than 11 kilometres to the present cycle route network in Debrecen.

debrecen.hu

pixabay