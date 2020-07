Hungarian Red Cross is organizing a blood donation event in Debrecen on 2nd July.

Date: Thursday (2nd July) 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Venue: Csokonai National Theatre Debrecen (10. Kossuth street)

Program: Blood Donation with many gifts and sweets for the volunteers.

Please, in case you would like to donate, do not forget to bring your ID, social security card and dress card.

Hungarian Red Cross