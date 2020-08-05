Delicate Verbenas at the zoo

Worthy of a prime spot in any garden, the purpletop vervain (Verbena bonariensis) is an elegant ornamental plant with a long blooming season, native to tropical and subtropical regions of South America. Already known as medicinal herbs in ancient times, verbenas were called “tears of Isis” in Egypt and used for treating anemia in Rome. Their genus includes a single species native to Hungary, the common verbena (Verbena officinalis).



The thin square stalk bears slim toothed leaves with an opposite arrangement. Popular with pollinating insects, the flowers develop in false umbels or curls. Purpletop vervains are excellent when planted in groups and hedges alike, with a light texture that lets us see the plants behind them.

Come check our our wonderful vervains next to the Asiatic Lion Enclosure, along with a number of other insect magnets.

