International Red Panda Day at the Zoo

Observed on the third Saturday in September, International Red Panda Day aims to raise awareness of the plight of this unique and threatened Asian species and the importance of conservation efforts.

Due to dramatic habitat destruction and fragmentation, the exploitation of forest resources, and illegal trade, red or lesser pandas, native to temperate forests in the Himalayas, are currently listed as Endangered in the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List.

Held on September 19 this year, International Red Panda Day will put these highly popular bamboo-eaters in the spotlight at our institution; from 10:00, there will be a zooeducator’s talk combined with a feeding event, followed by thematic education and arts-and-crafts activities. All programs are free of charge with a Zoo Pass.

Full Program:

10:00 – Red panda feed & zooeducator’s talk

10:30 – Educational activities titled “Why Is It Endangered?”

11:00 – Arts-and-crafts activities