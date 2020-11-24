You can now tell DKV what you think

The transport company is asking the public for their opinion on the recent changes in traffic. You can fill in the questionnaire by clicking here.

DKV has been monitoring passenger traffic closely and continuously since the onset of the pandemic. Due to the ordering of the emergency and the related provisions, we changed the schedule of our flights on Monday, November 23, from the start of operations, the company writes in a statement.

Buses, trolleybuses and trams run on a school break, working day schedule. In the morning and afternoon, additional flights were added to the schedule.

Even after the introduction of the school holidays and the working day schedule, the travel needs in the morning and afternoon peak period are constantly monitored on the entire line network.

If the utilization of the given flight exceeds 50%, an additional support flight will be launched in addition to the schedule, also taking into account the legal requirements. Thus, the traffic compression required by the government will continue to be provided on the required lines, DKV adds.