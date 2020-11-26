They started the “Let’s plant ten thousand trees in Debrecen!” – this is where the project goes

Deputy mayor Ákos Balázs, local government representative István Becsky and young players of the DEAC Basketball Academy planted trees in the Husztikert residential park on Wednesday afternoon.



We will plant trees at 152 points in the city this autumn, Deputy Mayor Ákos Balázs announced on 25 November 2020 at a tree planting in the Husztikert residential park.

Work began in early November, with the municipality planting trees in every part of the city: a total of 1,027 pieces will be put into the ground. “Let’s plant ten thousand trees in Debrecen!” Announced by Mayor László Papp! Several companies, National Instruments, Deutsche Telekom IT Solutions and Magyar Posta, as well as several residents of Debrecen joined the program.

“Our municipal representatives, Dekert staff and municipal professionals are involved in planting the trees and selecting the sites. Thank you for your work! And special thanks to those companies and individuals who contribute to the program with their offers, ”said Ákos Balázs.

István Becsky, the local government representative of the district, said that the dynamically developing residential park is located along a busy road section, Acsádi út, so it is important that those who move here feel at home. The local community has initiated greening of the area.

At the same time, as part of Life IP Hungairy, professional preparations are underway for the installation of a protected forest around the Vértessy mansion. Last year, the local government started to build a green corridor along the Józsa section of the Tócó stream, where twenty thousand saplings are planted using forestry methods.

The deputy mayor in charge of urban management and the environment added: “In order to clean the city’s air, we will also continue the bench mowing that started in the spring, which will reduce the concentration of airborne dust. This work is taking place on the housing estate side of the section of Kishegyesi út between István út and Derék utca, and on Nyugati utca between Miklós utca and Segner tér. ”

Anyone can still join the tree planting program. This spring, the Debrecen tree catalog was completed, which contains detailed and easy-to-understand descriptions of fifty types of trees, helping those who want to contribute to the greening of the city to the best of their ability. The document is available digitally at the link below to protect the trees.

Photo: János Miskolczi