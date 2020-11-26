A gang of thieves in police hands

The police received a report in July 2020 that several stores had been stolen in one of the shopping malls in Debrecen. The police began to investigate the case and two men came to their attention, who could be linked to the commission of several crimes in the Debrecen area. According to the data of the investigation, the 40-year-old man from Salgótarján and his companion, a 37-year-old resident of Kecskemét, stole mostly from premium clothing stores, but it also happened that mobile phones were stolen from the premises of a telecommunications service provider. The couple was careful to get items that they could resell as expensive and easily as possible, so in addition to clothes and technical items, they also stole high-value beauty products from pharmacies.

Detectives from Debrecen arrested the man in Salgótarján near his residence on November 25, 2020, while his partner was caught in Kecskemét by the staff of the Public Support Unit of the Bács-Kiskun County Police Headquarters.

Based on the available data, the suspects committed such and similar crimes across the country.

Employees of the Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters interrogated the two men as suspects, who must answer due to a well-founded suspicion of committing a theft.