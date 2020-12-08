Criminal supervision ordered in Debrecen against a jealous firefighter waving a knife

The court ordered criminal supervision and detention against a firefighter who severely abused his former partner and her new partner, the Central Investigating Prosecutor’s Office said.

It was written that the firefighter from Borsod suspected that his partner was in love with another man, so on October 30 this year:

he threatened her with a knife and abused her in front of the eyes of her minor children.

The woman then moved out of their home. The man approached her several times to discuss the matter, but his ex-partner refused to do so.

On November 14, the fire chief sergeant appeared at the woman’s residence, broke the door of the apartment, abused and threatened his ex-partner’s new partner with a knife. The victim fled the house, but the firefighter hit the seriously injured man several times in the yard of the house.

Then he went back to the apartment, broke the bedroom door, and also abused his ex-partner.

Eventually, the attacker was caught by civilian guards and police officers arriving at the scene.

In both cases, the firefighter admitted in part that he had committed the crimes, citing his sudden state of resentment.

The Debrecen Regional Investigation Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the case on the grounds of serious bodily harm, coercion, as well as attempted private violence with force and armed violence and two serious bodily injuries. It was proposed that the firefighter be ordered to be subject to criminal supervision and detention for four months, with the man not being able to leave his residence without permission, not to contact the victims and his children, and to check his movements with a police tracker.

The court ordered the coercive measure in accordance with the prosecutor’s motion.

MTI

pixabay