A multifunctional event center in Hajdúszoboszló will be built for eight billion forints

Tourism development of HUF 8 billion will start in Hajdúszoboszló, the government will provide HUF 400 million for the preparation of the investment, the Secretary of State for Employment Policy of the Ministry of Innovation and Technology (ITM) announced at an online press conference on Wednesday.

Sándor Bodó said that a multifunctional event center will be created in the spa town, which can be home to various cultural, leisure and sports events not only during the touristic season in summer but throughout the year.

Gyula Czeglédi, the mayor of Hajdúszoboszló, added: the investment is planned to accommodate the preliminary architectural ideas of two thousand people, of which 27 applications were received and 11 were awarded.

The location of the investment will be determined soon, next year will be spent on permits and construction plans, as well as public procurement, but a feasibility study will be prepared for the construction of a “self-sustaining facility”.

– explained the mayor, indicating that the cornerstone of the investment is expected to be laid in early 2022.

Gyula Czeglédi also talked about the fact that Hajdúszoboszló is the third most sought tourist destination after Budapest and Hévíz, offering the widest offer in health tourism. They have more than 16,000 accommodations, most are being renovated with significant support from the government and the travel agency.

According to László Lengid, Deputy Chief Strategy Officer of the Hungarian Tourism Agency (MTÜ), the development will also put Hajdúszoboszló on the international map of conference and sports tourism.

He emphasized that tourists spent 11.6 million guest nights in Hungary this summer, which is an excellent number, and Hajdúszoboszló was also included in these statistics.

According to László Lengid, by the spring of 2021, when tourism is expected to resume, a completely renewed offer will be available for domestic guests in Hajdúszoboszló as well. “High quality can only be achieved with a better quality in accommodation,” he said.

In Hajdúszoboszló, downtown developments and hotel renovations are also underway, as a result of which the spa town remains competitive, performing well during the pandemic year: 227 thousand guests visited the settlement by the end of November, almost 60 percent in the summer months, – the deputy CEO explained.

