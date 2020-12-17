That’s the gratitude money for midwifery in Debrecen – most people give some

11 thousand people filled the form in Ígyszültem.hu, so-called “Birth Experience Map,” writes Telex.

The answers show that the 68 per cent of people pay and the average amount is 111,000 HUF. According to K-Monitor’s estimates, gratitude money paid in Hungarian state obstetrics can be around 7 billion HUF a year.

Most slip envelopes into a doctor’s pocket because they are already preparing to give birth with their own doctor of their choice; many are simply as a token of their gratitude, others have appointed availability during pregnancy and special attention as their primary reasons.

According to the map, there is a significant regional difference in the amount of money. While in Central Hungary (including Budapest) an average of 141,000 HUF is put in the envelope, in the Western Transdanubia region the average amount of gratitude money is 76,000 HUF.

The amount of gratitude money at the Kenézy Hospital obstetrics based on the mothers’ self-declaration,

has ranged between HUF 20,000 and HUF 230,000 per birth in recent months.

The majority gave some, for the reasons mentioned above, voluntarily. Gratitude money determined in advance by the doctor was not typical.

