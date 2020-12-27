According to László Papp, the municipalities received public money regardless of political affiliation

He responded to criticism from opposition-led municipalities.

As we wrote earlier, mainly Fidesz municipalities benefited from Christmas money allocated by the government. Whichever major opposition city received support was much lower, and its use is not as uncommitted as that of most pro-government beneficiaries.

enriched by 1.38 billion in Debrecen, Mayor László Papp sees opposition-led cities as envisioning the end of self-government, which he says is far from reality, and “pro-government cities are striving to strike an effective balance between operation and crisis management”.

In this situation, the government made a “Christmas” decision to help local governments, thanks to which a significant part of the municipalities – regardless of political belonging – receive significant support. According to the government’s decision, the affected municipalities will receive tens of billions of budget resources. In the case of Debrecen, this means that a significant part of the revenue loss in 2020 will be compensated. This decision means that a meaningful dialogue between the government and the municipalities will have results. The full use of the resource has not yet been decided, but I believe that one of the areas concerned will be the financing of this year’s loss of public transport.

– the mayor responded to the events of the last few days.