Catalysts Were Stolen From Parked Cars in Tócóskert

Thieves caused great annoyance to the owners.

Someone in a Facebook group called Tócóskert Lakói shared the fact that on Saturday morning, in Debrecen, in Angyalföld tér, there were several unfortunate cars in this situation:



The photo reveals that something is missing from the bottom of the car – the favorite of thieves, the catalyst.

The case has sparked a great debate among the group members, mainly because some people see it as a joke if other person’s property is damaged in such a spectacular way.

debreceninap.hu