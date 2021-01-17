Nyíregyháza Beat Loki

Tóháti Zsuzsa

DVSC lost its second training match this year, after DVTK, NB Szpari also traveled home from Debrecen with a victory.

According to the dvsc.hu report, Loki played well at the beginning of the match, but could not turn any of the situations into goals.

Donát Bárány, the leader of the home scoring list, did not play.

Preparation match: DVSC-Nyíregyháza 0-2 (0-1). DVSC: Kosicky – Kinyik, Pávkovics, Poór – Bévárdi, Baráth, Haris, Dzsudzsák, Ferenczi – Szécsi, Pintér. Exchange: Count, Szatmár, Bódi, J. Varga, Á. Bényei, Tischler, Sós, Lakatos, Füzfői, Talpalló. Goal: Gresó, Papp M. (from 11).

debreceninap.hu

 

