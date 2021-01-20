Debrecen is still covered by 4-5 centimeters of snow, but it will disappear soon

Across the country, the landscape became snowy in many places on Tuesday morning. In some places, a 10-20 cm layer of snow was formed.

According to the latest data of the National Meteorological Service, the snow in Kékestető reached 14 centimeters. In the eastern part of the country, for example in Debrecen, Békéscsaba, Hajdúhadház, Kenderes, Tiszalök, snow thicknesses reached about 4-5 centimeters, and in many other places, smaller snow layers were formed.

In the central part of the country, snow thickness is typically 1-2 centimeters.

Larger snow layers have formed in many settlements of Western Hungary. There are layers of 8 centimeters of snow in Hidegkút, Kőszeg and Pereszny, 9 centimeters in Sopron and Súr. The snow reached 10 centimeters in Bakonykoppány and Sopronhorpács, 12 centimeters in Mencshely, 14 centimeters in Herend and 18 centimeters in Bakonybél. The largest, 20-centimeter snow cover was spotted on Úrkút on Tuesday morning.

Snowfall is forecast to return to the eastern, northeastern border during the day on Tuesday. From the evening, on the other hand, precipitation is expected again in the northern landscapes: in Transdanubia, in the Northern Central Mountains, in the northeast, mostly snow is expected, but in a small area – in a more uncertain distribution – rain may also occur.

On Wednesday morning, mainly mixed precipitation (snow, snowfall, rain) is expected in the northeastern part of the country. There will be less chance of rain in the afternoon, and in the evening there may be less rain in the northeast.

