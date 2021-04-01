Debrecen: new buses manufactured in Cívisváros are marketed by DKV Zrt.

DKV – Debreceni Közlekedési Zrt. and Inter Tan-Ker Zrt. signed a contract for the purchase and availability of new buses. The public procurement procedure was announced by DKV Zrt. In February 2021. The winning ITK Zrt. concluded the contract for the period between 1 July 2021 and 30 June 2031. As part of this, they will replace the bus fleet in a scheduled manner, as well as provide technical maintenance for the buses.

Under the contract, a total of 119 new Mercedes Conecto articulated, solo and Reform type buses will be put on the market. The buses will be replaced on schedule.

The first new buses will go on sale in January 2022. after that, it is planned that about 10 new buses will replace the old VOLVO buses every quarter.

The entire vehicle fleet, i.e. the 119 new buses, must be handed over by 1 October 2024. In parallel with the commissioning of the new buses, the old VOLVO buses will be phased out by DKV Zrt.

The procurement procedure includes the replacement of the bus fleet, the availability of buses for public service, the technical maintenance and upkeep of vehicles, the provision of a repair base and site, the on-site storage of vehicles, the use of a fuel well, and line repairs as needed.

Elegant look, modern interior

The new Mercedes buses will have low floors to meet today’s requirements, and some solo buses will have low entry. All buses are air-conditioned and equipped with internal and external acoustic passenger information systems. The exterior design of the new bus fleet is also in line with today’s trends, and their silver-gray color ensures an elegant and uniform appearance on the roads of Debrecen.

Some of the buses are manufactured entirely in the Debrecen bus factory and all vehicles are assembled in our city.

Public transport for a green environment

DKV has been paying special attention to environmental awareness and environmental protection during its activities for the past decades. In 2009, with the launch of 140 VOLVO buses with EURO 5 diesel engines, emissions decreased in Debrecen by 5 tons per year.

In 2014, with the start of tram 2, we withdrew 15 buses from the market, which reduced emissions by an additional 700 kilograms, thus helping to improve air quality. The new Mercedes Reform and Mercedes Conecto buses already have a EURO 6 D engine and have significantly better fuel consumption than current vehicles.

By replacing the entire bus fleet, in addition to increasing travel comfort, the environmental impact of public transport will be significantly reduced, DKV promises.

DKV