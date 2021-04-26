A supercomputer center can be established in Debrecen

Bilateral R&D and innovation cooperation in the defense industry, quantum computers, artificial intelligence and food security can be further enhanced – revealed at the meeting between László Palkovics, Minister of Innovation and Technology, and Reimund Neugebauer, President of the Fraunhofer Society, which manages the German research network, on April 23, 2021, in Budapest.

According to the announcement, the head of the ministry reminded that according to the previous agreement of the two heads of government, Hungary and Germany are also striving to deepen and strengthen relations in future-oriented, knowledge-based industries. A combat vehicle factory in Zalaegerszeg, a joint investment of the Hungarian state and the German Rheinmetall, will be completed next spring. The plant and the off-road test environment designed at the adjacent ZalaZone automotive test track will create a world-class set of conditions for the defense industry and security research that Fraunhofer could also be involved in.

László Palkovics reported that according to the strategic plans of the Ministry of Innovation and Technology

By the beginning of 2022, a supercomputer center with a capacity of at least 5 PetaFlops may be established in Debrecen. Cooperation has already begun with a similarly based, also university-based, Stuttgart center, near which Fraunhofer operates a research platform involving IBM.

Finally, the Minister emphasized that Hungary would join the European Battery Association with R&D capacity. In Germany, the negotiators plan to continue consultations between their institutions, which fundamentally determine the innovation performance of the two countries, the ITM statement reads.

MTI

