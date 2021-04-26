When we reach 4 M vaccinated people, the curfew will begin at midnight, and stores will be open until 11 p.m.

The Hungarian government has finalized the decrees containing the new rules, which have not yet been published in the Hungarian Gazette, but news have already been published on the government’s website.

The prospectus states that:

The start of the curfew changes from 11 a.m. to midnight.

You can shop in the stores until 11 p.m.

The interiors of the restaurants will also be open to those with a certificate of protection (vaccinated or already healed) until 11 pm. Parents and family members can take their children with them.

Protected people can also go to hotels and take their children with them.

Leisure facilities closed in November 2020 can be revisited with a security certificate. These include, for example, zoos, game parks, museums, theaters, cinemas and libraries.

From now on, only the protected and those under the age of 18 who can compete can go to the gym, swimming pool and ice rink.

Protected and supervised minors may also attend sporting events until 11 p.m.

People and minors under their supervision do not have to wear a mask at sporting and cultural events.

The news also says that protection against the coronavirus must be proven by presenting a card, which is checked by the room operator or service provider. Anyone who does not do so can be fined from 100 thousand forints to 1 million forints, and the store can be closed for one year.

debreceninap.hu