Third Hungarian Satellite Launched

The third Hungarian nano-satellite was launched at the Guayana Space Center, in French Guayana, early on Tuesday, astronomer László Kiss told public television M1.

RADCUBE was constructed in the workshops of C3S Kft and will be put to orbit late on Tuesday, Kiss said, to monitor cosmic radiation around the Earth. Together with two nano-satellites launched earlier, it will be part of a cost-effective system to locate gamma-ray bursts, he added. Developing the new device took five years of cooperation between Budapest’s Konkoly Thege Astronomy Institute, Hungary’s ELTE and Japan’s Hiroshima universities, as well as Czech and Slovak partners, Kiss said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay