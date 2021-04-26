Stuffed cabbage for those in need in Debrecen

The Debrecen Women’s Public Association of Unsolicited Attention has been supporting hard-working people living in the city for a decade. Unfortunately, we cannot keep our food distributions announced on the last Sunday of every month due to the epidemic, but we try to help our most vulnerable fellow human beings in our own way.

Perhaps the most vulnerable members of Hungarian society, our compatriots living on the streets. There are also many people in Debrecen who struggle without a cover. They “live” as a pariah of society, as they are even subject to official harassment in the city. Yet with a little empathy, much could be done to improve their destiny. And it wouldn’t even cost as much as an unnecessary visual investment.

In 2011, our association announced the first food distribution for the homeless. A couple of years ago, unfortunately, more and more low-retirement families with more children stood in line. As street food distribution is now impossible, we have taken food to the homeless who have been living in hostels designed for them for years.

We took 100 portions of lunch to the homeless hostel on Wesselényi Street in Debrecen. Our homeless compatriots welcomed us with great pleasure, as they do not have access to hot food on weekends and on multi-day holidays.

At our request, everyone had a mask and a distance of at least 1.5 meters was also observed. Several said they were hungry on the weekends too, they had no money, a few croissants, they were also very happy with a liter of milk. They don’t understand why the Folk Kitchen doesn’t work on weekends, or why it can’t be resolved to cook for those living in hostels at this time. The question remained in the air as we didn’t know what to say.

We believe that the strength and cohesion of a society are best indicated by the way it treats the fallen, the poor, our fellow human beings who need a helping hand. We do not think that the local government of Debrecen would exhaust its financial possibilities if it solved the weekend care for the homeless.

We took 50 servings of hot food to the Mother Street Home on Nap Street. This is also a big help for families, as none of them are wealthy, they have to consider what and how much they spend. Especially so, at the end of the snow, all the help and support come in handy. The children greeted us with an ear-splitting smile as an old acquaintance. This is not the first time we have visited them.

The country is in a difficult situation, a lot of people have already exhausted their last reserves, the poor, have become even poorer. There are more and more poor, hard-working people in our city who need help and support.

The association also tries to help those in need with its modest possibilities during the epidemic period. Since our organization is trying to help with a penny of state, municipal support, donations from low-income people, our opportunities are quite finite.

Every day more and more residents of Debrecen come to us to support them. So far, we haven’t told anyone not to, because we believe we need to help, and more and more people believe it because they’re poor, the same people as those who have a place on the sunny side of life.

Of course, the association will do its job in the future to the best of its ability, but we are pushing the limits of our ability to perform. Our “protégés” so far can still count on us, but we can no longer expand this circle as a non-governmental organization without financial support.

If you want help or support, you can call the phone number below.

Mobile / every day of the week /: 30 9841 963

By bank transfer: Unsolicited Attention Debrecen Women’s Public Association account number:

Polgári Bank ZRT 612 00261-11059802

Please enter in the announcement: ételosztás, 2021

We also welcome 1 percent offerings.

Our tax number: 18994766–1-09

Unfortunately, anyone can get into a life situation that needs a helping hand, a good word, a human voice. We believe that love, the eternal human value of helping your neighbor, a measure of humanity, would be especially important today.

Zoltán Szabó

vice president of the association