Over 250,000 doses of vaccine were administered at the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen in one hundred and fifty days

The coronavirus vaccination has been going on for 150 days at the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen, during which time more than 250,000 doses of vaccine have been administered, the director of the Debrecen Institute for Primary Care and Health Development told M1.

Csaba Papp stated that on December 27, 2020, vaccinations were set up between the two holidays, and then the administration of vaccines started on January 3 this year; those vaccinated first in health care and then in social institutions were cared for.

He added that vaccination is still going on, with 2,600 doses of vaccine – Sputnik’s “first-round” and “second-round” vaccines – being administered on Wednesday at the institution’s 25 vaccination sites, with more people receiving their second vaccination.

debreceninap.hu