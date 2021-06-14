Imprisonment and a final ban await the drunk driver in Nyírábrány

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has indicted a man who lost control of the car and slammed into a fence for a drunk-driving offense.

The 35-year-old defendant never had a license, had previously been convicted several times of drunk driving and was prosecuted 11 times for traffic offenses.

The accused sat in a car and drank in Nyírábrány after drinking alcohol on the 12th of December 2020 at around 4 pm, drifted off the road due to his drunkenness, bumped into the fence of a house, and then slammed into a tree. There were no personal injuries during the accident, but there was property damage to the car and the fence.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the accused of admitting his crime while intoxicated while driving while intoxicated in the Debrecen District Court. The district prosecutor’s office filed a motion to impose a custodial sentence and a disqualification from public affairs in the indictment, as well as a final ban on driving. The district prosecutor’s office also proposed in the indictment the specific amount of the sentence in case the accused confesses to his deed at the preparatory hearing of the district court and waives the trial.

ugyeszseg.hu