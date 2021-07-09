Fraud: a man from Debrecen stole one million forints from his friend

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has indicted a man who beat his acquaintance and asked for various sums of money for a crime of fraud that caused more damage.

The accused had been in a friendly relationship with the victim for years, when he approached him in January 2019 and requested a loan of HUF 170,000, citing temporary financial difficulties. The accused already had significant amounts of credit and public debts at that time, but he hid all this from the victim, thus misleading him as to his ability to pay.

The accused’s friend complied with the man’s request, and then between January and April 2019, the accused applied for additional amounts on loan, citing various family reasons. However, the man also hid from his acquaintance that he had already lost his job by then, so the victim lent an additional loan totaling HUF 830,000.

The accused caused a total of HUF 1 million in damage to the victim through the deceptions, of which he later reimbursed HUF 115,000 through installments. The victim requested compensation for his damage during the investigation carried out by the Debrecen Police Headquarters, and filed a civil claim.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has indicted the Debrecen District Court against the accused of continuing to commit a major damage fraud. In the indictment, the district prosecutor’s office filed a motion for the district court to issue a criminal sentence based on the content of the documents, in which it would impose a suspended prison sentence on the accused and grant a civil claim filed by the victim.

