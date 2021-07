Military presence and the appearance of military vehicles are expected from 13-15 July 2021. between Hajdúhadház, Téglás and Bököny, because the final exercise of the 25th change of the KFOR Contingent of the Hungarian Armed Forces is taking place these days.

They ask for the understanding and patience of the population and call for the attention of motorists to approach military vehicles carefully on the roads.

MH 5. István Bocskai Shooting Brigade