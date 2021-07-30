A mineral exhibition will open at the Debrecen Zoo on Sunday

In August, visitors to the Debrecen Zoo and Botanical Garden will be able to admire the flowers of the mines in addition to 190 animal and about 650 plant species from five continents as part of the exhibition entitled “The World of Minerals, the Poetry of the Earth”.

The institution is hosting the exhibition organized for the 12th time together with the Pál Szőnyi Mineral-Friendly Circle, which introduces the visitors not only to the eye-catching natural treasures of Hungary, but also to the rarities from many parts of the world. At this year’s exhibition, about 15 bins will be filled by the jewels of our Earth, and a special section will commemorate the recently deceased leader of the Mineral-Friendly Circle, Erzsébet Faragóné Zilahi-Sebess, by presenting Hungarian specialties from her collection.

Held in the Exotic Africa Flying Building, the exhibition is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., August 1 through 31 p.m. The exhibition, which can be viewed free of charge with the entrance to the zoo, is accompanied by a free guided tour and a mineral exchange.

zoodebrecen.hu