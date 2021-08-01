Medical Practitioner’s Office in Darabos Street Has Been Renewed

After its renovation, the GP’s office in Darabos Street is now available to serve patients again. Details of the investment were given by Vice Mayor Diána Széles and Levente Fodor, municipal councillor, as part of an official opening ceremony on 6 July 2021. The event was open to press representatives as well.

The Municipality of Debrecen was granted a gross amount of 94,067,339 HUF to renovate the building as part of the tender called The infrastructural renovation of the medical practitioner’s office in Darabos Street. Medical furniture and medical devices have also been replaced. Due to the development, the operation of the facility has become economical and cost-effective, its sustainability has improved, and basic healthcare has become available in a state-of-the-art environment.