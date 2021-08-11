The clinic will also be closed in Hajdúböszörmény today due to a power outage

E.ON is carrying out network development and modernization of its network, therefore on August 11 (Wednesday) from 8 am to 6 pm due to low voltage network intervention a power outage is expected in Hajdúböszörmény, in the following locations:

– Kálvin tér 7-9. number (clinic)

– Arany János utca 2-24. to numbers 1-5. number

(It also affects the condominium at Arany János utca 12, the doctor’s office and the pharmacy, as well as the garages)

– No. 15 Korpona Street (Magyar Posta)

Picture: illustration.