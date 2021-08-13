The man from Hajdúböszörmény caused a fatal accident by violating the priority obligation

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has indicted a man who had been illegally turning on a road while traveling by bus, as a result of which the vehicle collided with a regular bicycle victim who lost his life.

The accused traveled alone in Hajdúböszörmény by a bus capable of transporting 52 people on 15 January 2021 at around 3 pm, under the road and weather conditions appropriate to the season.

Arriving at an intersection in the traffic lane it uses before the intersection “Priority is mandatory” a road sign was placed, in spite of which the defendant did not stop the vehicle, turned left in a large curve, during which no priority was given to the victim coming from the left, regularly sitting on his bicycle and intending to go straight ahead, thus the front of the bus collided with the right side. As a result of the collision, the victim fell from the bike to the asphalt. The victim suffered such severe injuries that he died in a hospital on January 23, 2021.

The accused violated a fundamental traffic rule of precedence, which resulted in the accident and the death of the victim.

The investigation was carried out by the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the accused for negligently causing a fatal road accident in the Hajdúböszörmény District Court. In the indictment, the district prosecutor’s office proposed that the district court sentence the accused to a suspended prison sentence and prohibit him from driving road vehicles for a longer period.