Shocking details were presented in a case of animal torture in Hajdú-Bihar

The Berettyóújfalu District Court held a preparatory meeting on 8 September 2021 in the case of the two defendants who were charged by the Berettyóújfalu District Prosecutor’s Office for the crime of animal torture.

According to the indictment, in Zsáka, on June 5, 2020, around 12:30 p.m., the two men looped a fishing line around the neck of a medium-sized puli-type dog owned by the first-degree defendant. The two men then pulled the dog out onto a dirt road, tied it to a pole, and then the second-degree defendant struck several beats on the animal’s head with an ax. The dog was then left alone as they left the scene.

The dog died from injuries to the neck and head caused by the fishing line. The first-degree defendant later returned and took the animal to a nearby wheat field and left it there

– the accusation states.

In the event of a confession and a waiver of the right to a trial, the prosecution filed a so-called moderate motion against the two men for 1 year in prison and 1 year for 2 months in prison.

The 25- and 22-year-old defendants did not admit to committing the crime and their right to a trial was not waived. The court will hold a hearing on the matter.

debreceninap.hu

Picture: illustration.