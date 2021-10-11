Several playgrounds are being built in the Újkert

In a total of nine locations, the construction works of the investment entitled are progressing according to schedule. City Hall has announced that four playgrounds could be taken into use sooner than the full investment is completed. Let the details come.

The deadline for completion contracted by the contractor is January 18, 2022, but there are already playgrounds where work will be completed earlier so the public can use these renovated areas.

These four playgrounds:

Doberdó and Görgey streets, and

Böszörményi út 55-73. inside the block;

Görgey Street, and

Böszörményi út 75-87. inside the block.

These playgrounds – with 14 new and 16 refurbished play equipment – will be completed by October 30, 2021. Planting of trees and shrubs in the areas begins in mid-October and ends in mid-November.

These playgrounds are currently work areas managed by the contractor and not yet returned to the municipality. The municipality will only take over the development area in perfect condition.

Böszörményi út 39-53. The playground in the block interior – with 10 new play equipment – will be completed by January 18, 2022.

