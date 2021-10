A fifteen-square-meter boiler house built for a fifty-square-meter residential building caught fire in Hajdúhadház at dawn on Wednesday, the county disaster management announced.

Forty square feet of fire also spread to the roof structure of the dwelling house. The flames in Nap Street were extinguished by professional firefighters from Debrecen and Hajdúböszörmény, with two jets of water.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate