MOL will further increase the trading price of petrol and diesel.

The price of 95 petrol will increase by HUF 6 gross, and the average price of diesel will cost HUF 8 more gross – holtankoljak.hu has been informed.

The average price of 95 petrol thus rises to HUF 488 per liter and that of diesel to HUF 501 per liter, but there may be a significant difference between the prices of individual wells.