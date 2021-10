The Ambassador of Japan to Hungary, Otaka Masato, visited Debrecen on Thursday (14th October). The Ambassador not only visited the sights of Debrecen, he also took part in a meeting with Mayor László Papp. Important economic issues were also raised at the program, the Debrecen municipality announced.

The meeting included a discussion about the railway line between Budapest and Cluj-Napoca (Romania), the Debrecen International School and the Debrecen International Airport.

debreceninap.hu