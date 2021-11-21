Dense Fog Descended on Hajdú-Bihar County, Visibility is Poor on Several Road Sections

Visibility on the roads is poor in many parts of the country due to fog – Magyar Közút Nonprofit Zrt. reported on Sunday.

Útinform has written that the fog is significant in most of the country, especially in the middle section of the M7 motorway, near Lake Balaton and Lake Velence. On the M1 motorway, dense fog has descended. Visibility is also poor along almost the entire length of the M3 motorway, they wrote. According to the National Meteorological Service, several counties – Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Győr-Moson-Sopron, Hajdú-Bihar, Heves, Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok, Vas and Zala counties – still have a warning because of the dense fog.



It was written that the fog formed at night could persist in a larger area (especially in Western Transdanubia and in most of the north-eastern part of the country). Dense fog is expected again at dawn on Monday. Visibility in the northwest may be more favorable at dawn. Drizzle can also occur in foggy areas, the meteorological service said.

