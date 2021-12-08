The Debrecen Charitable Body is also waiting for donations at a new location

The “Give it on!” collection point was opened within the framework of the Christmas love action of the Debrecen Charitable Body. The details were reported at a press conference by Diána Széles, Deputy Mayor of Debrecen, Co-Chair of the Debrecen Charitable Body, and Éva Juhász Rózsahegyiné, Chair of the Debrecen Charitable Body on December 7, 2021.

As Diánes Széles said, among other things, due to the epidemic situation, it was not possible to collect the Advent fundraiser from the Debrecen Charitable Body last year, but the collection took place at institutions and companies. It’s here again this year, if not a cottage, but “Give it on!” collection point connected to Advent Kuckó in the building of Aranybika (Piac utca 14.), a few steps from the corner of Bajcsy-Zsilinszky utca and Piac utca, courtesy of Mathias Corvinus Collegium. In addition, Advent donations to the Boxes of Love are being held in about 40 locations in church institutions, educational institutions and companies. Diana wide emphasized that by 2020, a total of 6,500 packages had been assembled and delivered to 4,500 in need during the Advent collection period. Volunteers have a very important role in collecting and delivering the packages made up of donations, who, as a symbol of Debrecen’s willingness to work together, form a cohesive, loving, growing community that welcomes and welcomes new members. In recent years, there has been more and more activity among the people of Debrecen who want to help those in need, and the collection point cottage no longer served as a simple fundraising place, but also as a meeting place as a community space.

Éva Rózsahegyiné Juhász, the chairman of the Debrecen Charitable Body, expressed her hope that this year we will be able to put together 6,500, but rather 7,000 packages, so that not only will there be something to give to those in need during the Advent period, but also at the beginning of next year. Donations are much needed! The Debrecen Charitable Board “Give it on!” connected to the Advent Kuckó in the building of Aranybika – a few steps from the corners of Bajcsy-Zsilinszky utca and Piac utca – at the “big white chest” – from 7 am to 7 pm on weekdays and from 13 pm on Saturdays and Sundays Between 7 p.m. Fundraisers expect durable food, sweets, toiletries, and toys. Donors are asked not to bring any clothing due to the epidemic! If you do not want to enter the room, where wearing a mask is mandatory, you can also place your donation in the “big white box” at the entrance. Visitors can craft or chat with volunteers if they feel like it. The Debrecen Charitable Body organizes the donations collected at the collection points into packages and distributes them to those in need until Christmas.

Debrecen City Hall Press