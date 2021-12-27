The Christmas message of the paramedics is also for Debrecen residents

The Cultural and Leisure Association of Ambulance Workers sends a message to the people of Debrecen in the following announcement.

Dear Everyone who respects the work of paramedics!

Here is a celebration of love (although we obviously love those we love every day of the year), perhaps in these days we pay even more attention to our loved ones.

This year is also slowly passing, which has placed an extra burden on rescue workers, in addition to the extra tasks provided by the pandemic (COVID-19), of course, the basic rescue tasks (resuscitations, accidents, heart attacks, cerebral disasters and I could list this year as well) we helped more than 1.2 million people) with honor, respect and empathy.

We have had, have, and will have more difficult moments, so please understand us if we may not have reacted as you want to you in connection with a patient’s care.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, our association has tried to lay the foundations for first aid for those working in countless schools, kindergartens, or other public institutions so that you can be better prepared for an unexpected, critical health situation.

We would like to wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy, Happy New Year.

On behalf of our members (and all rescue workers), I can safely say that in 2022 we will be at the disposal of all our fellow human beings in trouble with the same or even greater determination, empathy and professional preparation.

You can count on us, you can be absolutely sure of that!

Sincerely,

József Elek Certified Rescue Officer, President of the Association