Two clinical managers were appointed in Debrecen

The President of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen handed over two managerial appointments on New Year’s Eve. From January 1, 2022, Györgyi Cserháti will be in charge of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center Spa Therapy Center, and Gyula Buchholcz will be the chief pharmacist of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center University Pharmacy.

Professor Zoltán Szabó stated that the outstanding professional training of both newly appointed leaders is a guarantee for the full performance of future tasks.

Among Györgyi Cserháti’s plans, he mentioned the strengthening of outpatient clinics operating within the framework of Bath Medicine.

– I would like to further develop rheumatology spa medicine, rehabilitation, prevention and recreation, and pre-and post-operative treatments. I would also like to implement underwater physiotherapy for children, the new head of the Spa Center explained.

Gyula Buchholcz considers the integration of the Gyula Kenézy Campus Pharmacy into the University Pharmacy to be his most important task.

– The pharmaceutical management IT system must be unified, and the pharmaceutical supply, manufacturing, and logistics processes must be rationalized and optimized. In addition, the departmental pharmacy presence, ie the clinical pharmacy activity, must be introduced on the Kenézy Campus, said Gyula Buchholcz, who even mentioned the introduction of the so-called automated distribution of medicines tailored to other goals.

hirek.unideb.hu