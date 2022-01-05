Man dies in an accident at work on a construction site in Hajdú-Bihar county

The Berettyóújfalu District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the accused for failing to provide the victim with work safety equipment during the construction work.

The defendant was a contractor and responsible technical manager for the construction of a condominium in Berettyóújfalu in 2019, and the victim worked as a trained bricklayer on the construction site. A power line ran close to the street-front wall plane of the condominium, at the height of the second-floor slab.

On July 17, 2019, at 9 a.m., it was the victim’s responsibility to take the necessary measurements on the second floor level of the condominium under construction to make the floor railings. The man used a 1.5-meter-long aluminum spirit level for this. During the measurement, the device touched a wire running in front of the facade of the building, as a result of which the victim suffered an instantaneous electric shock and fell from a height of 6 meters to the sidewalk in front of the building. The victim did not use personal protective equipment during work.

The victim suffered such serious injuries that he died a few days later.

The defendant, as the construction contractor and responsible technical manager of the construction site, did not provide protection against collective fall on the construction site, personal protective equipment for the victim, which resulted in an accident at work, and the death of the victim.

The investigation was carried out by the Berettyóújfalu Police Department.

The Berettyóújfalu District Prosecutor’s Office prosecuted the Berettyóújfalu District Court for the misconduct that caused the death of the accused during the occupation. The district prosecutor’s office requested the imposition of a suspended prison sentence on the accused in the indictment, as well as on the specific amount of the sentence in the indictment in case the accused charged the crime.

ugyeszseg.hu