A fun day for both kids and grown-ups enjoying the snow in Debrecen

Local News
Amira DhifallahLeave a Comment on A fun day for both kids and grown-ups enjoying the snow in Debrecen

The residents of Debrecen woke up today to the sight of their lovely city dressed in a layer of beautiful snow.

Both kids and grown-ups took the opportunity to go outside and admire the beauty of the streets that were covered in a thick layer of snow. our colleague took some photos of families doing fun activities with their children at the Lehel utca snowboard hill: kids were sliding down the hill, others were building snowmen and some engaged in fun snowball battles.

Here are some of the photos taken this morning:

