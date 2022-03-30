Yesterday’s events in Hajdú-Bihar megye

On Tuesday morning, a weekend house in Püspökladány, Balaton Street, burned down. Professional firefighters in Püspökladány were alerted, who extinguished the fire with two jets of water.

Firefighters from Debrecen marched on the Nagyerdei Boulevard in Debrecen on Tuesday. A split branch was cut down, endangering traffic.

In Nyíradony, on Kossuth Street, several tree branches caused problems and endangered pedestrian traffic, which is why professional firefighters in Nyíradony cut them down with a chainsaw using a chainsaw.

The storage burned in its entirety in the Buzita homestead in Nyíracsád. The fire spread to the vegetation next to the building. Professional firefighters from Nyíradony and Debrecen marched, extinguishing the acacia undergrowth and stubble. Later, firefighters were also alerted to the Buzita homestead, another area. there, trailer sawdust burned, which was extinguished by professional firefighters in Nyíradony with a jet of water.

On the outskirts of some, Avar burned on Tuesday, with municipal firefighters extinguishing the flames with hand tools and a jet of water. They were also alerted to the canal bank because the reeds also caught fire, which was also successfully extinguished by firefighters.

Cottage on the outskirts of Tiszalök on Tuesday. The entire building burned down, and the fire also hit a speedboat. The firefighters of Tiszavasvár and Hajdúnánás marched, then quenched the fire with two jets of water.

There was also a fire near Hajdúsámson, the weed and the Avar burned on two thousand square meters, the professional firefighters of Debrecen marched and put out the fire.

There was a fire on the outskirts of Hajdúszovát towards Derecske and later towards Földes on Tuesday. Reeds burned in patches, so the professional firefighters from Hajdúszoboszló, Püspökladány, and Berettyóújfalu intervened with hand tools and water jets.

A car caught fire yesterday on Tegez Street in Debrecen, so firefighters at the county seat were alerted. The unit extinguished the flames with a jet of water.

In the evening, a house was on fire in Betty Street, Berettyóújfalu. The professional firefighters in Berettyóújfalu and Püspökladány extinguished the fire with two jets of water. The occupant of the house was taken to the hospital by the ambulance service.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate