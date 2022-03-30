A group of people attacked the police in Hajdúhadház

The Debrecen Tribunal handed down a verdict at a public hearing held on March 29, 2022, in the case of two men and two women who attacked police officers in Hajdú-Bihar County. The first-degree defendant was also held liable by the court for preparing to kill.

The court found the first- and second-degree defendants guilty of the crime of violence against an official as an accomplice, while the third- and fourth-degree defendants committed the crime as an auxiliary. The court also found the first-degree defendant guilty of the crime of preparing to kill.

Therefore, the first-degree defendant was sentenced by the court to 4 years in prison and 5 years in disqualification from public affairs, the second-degree defendant to 3 years in prison, and he was barred from practicing in public affairs for 3 years. The third- and fourth-degree defendants were sentenced by the court to 2 years in prison, the execution of which was suspended for 4 years.

They had too much fun too loudly

On June 28, 2021, around 0:30 a.m., the first- and second-degree defendants were intoxicated at a property in Bagamér. The neighbors reported to the police about the disturbance of the silence, so around 1 o’clock in front of the property, the Hajdúhadháza Police Headquarters showed up for two patrols who said they wanted to take action with the host or the person providing the music. The two men were outraged at this and went out to the front gate, chasing each other, while the second-degree defendant threatened the police with an ax to kill them. The second-degree defendant also took a 90-centimeter-long white handle, while the two women, third- and fourth-degree defendants, kept shouting at police. The first-rate defendant, meanwhile, grabbed a scythe he held over his head and headed for the two patrols, threatening to cut them in half.

The man was constantly approaching with the scythe, and from a distance of about 4 meters he also made a forward stroke towards the sergeant. The two policemen kept backing down, then quickly got into their service car and asked for reinforcements on the scene. Soon, more police officers arrived at the Bagamér property and called on the two men to cooperate and get out of the house. The two women then started shouting at the police again, to whom the first-class defendant shouted that they would kill them, not caring if they were sentenced to twenty years. He accentuated this by pulling the front door, while the second-degree defendant threatened to put the ax in the back of the police. The two women supported their peers with their constant shouting. The defendants did not leave the house despite repeated calls, and then more police units arrived at the scene. Police then broke into the property where the defendants were apprehended.

During the oral reasoning of the verdict, Judge Dr. Csaba Lányi assessed as an aggravating circumstance the increase in violence against officials, the perpetrators in the case of first- and second-degree defendants, and the fact that the crime was committed while intoxicated. However, he took into account, as a mitigating circumstance, the fact that the accused had to take care of minor children and, in the case of the third and fourth-degree defendants, that the act had been committed as an aide.

The verdict is not final. The decision was noted by the first, third, and fourth-degree defendants, while the second defendant filed an appeal for mitigation. Their defense counsel appealed in his own right against all the defendants. The case continues at the Debrecen Judgment Board.

Court of Debrecen