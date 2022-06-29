There Will Be No Service in the Medical Districts of Debrecen on Friday

On Semmelweis Day, there will be no service in the home pediatric, general practitioner and dental districts, there will be on-call duty.

 

According to the Health Care Act, July 1st is Semmelweis Day, a day off for health care workers. There will be no service in the pediatric, general practitioner and dental districts of Debrecen on this day – Friday, July 1st. Emergency care for patients that day will be provided by the following on-call locations.

Pediatric care:

University of Debrecen Clinical Center Pediatric Clinic Debrecen, Nagyerdei Blvd. 98.
Phone: 52 / 506-303 It is available 24 hours a day.

General practice:

University of Debrecen Clinical Center Emergency Clinic Debrecen, Nagyerdei Blvd. 98.
Phone: 52 / 506-303 It is available 24 hours a day.

Dental care:

Debrecen, Rákóczi street 7. In the office marked “B”

Phone: 52 / 420-371 06/30/2717 600 Available from 07:30 to 13:30

