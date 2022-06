The accident happened at the crossroads of Bartók Bélaroad and Szotyori street.

On June 29th, two cars collided in Debrecen, at the intersection of Bartók Béla road and Szotyori street. The city’s professional firefighters unplugged the vehicles. Ambulances are on site.

Preparations must be made for a traffic obstruction at the affected intersection, the disaster management said.

