Two Flats on Fire in Kandia Street

Local News
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Two Flats on Fire in Kandia Street

Five people had to leave their homes.

 

A fire broke out in an apartment on the third floor of a four-story apartment building on Kandia street, Debrecen in the early hours of July 4th, the disaster management announced.

The city’s professional firefighters extinguished the fire with two water jets, which spread to the neighboring apartment.

During the works, they started evacuating the residents, according to the available information, five people temporarily left their homes for the duration of the intervention.

civishir.hu
pixabay

Related Posts

A man accidentally met a herd of wild boars in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Corendon’s Boeing 737 Max type airplane landed at the Debrecen International Airport for the first time

Bácsi Éva

A kindergarten was renovated in Vénkert

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *