Two Flats on Fire in Kandia Street

Five people had to leave their homes.

A fire broke out in an apartment on the third floor of a four-story apartment building on Kandia street, Debrecen in the early hours of July 4th, the disaster management announced.

The city’s professional firefighters extinguished the fire with two water jets, which spread to the neighboring apartment.

During the works, they started evacuating the residents, according to the available information, five people temporarily left their homes for the duration of the intervention.

civishir.hu

pixabay