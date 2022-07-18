A special row of trees was planted in a well-known area of Debrecen

A unique row of Ginkgo biloba trees was planted in the area of the western small circuit. Fern pine is often called a living fossil, as it is one of the oldest living tree species, from more than 250 million years ago.

Ginkgo biloba – or ginkgo for short – is none other than the fern pine, which is a deciduous, dioecious tree also known as a medicinal plant.

This tree’s advantage is its exceptional resistance to weather, pests, and pollution.

The fleshy seed coat of the drupe-like seeds changes from gray-green to golden-yellow during ripening. The fruit has an unpleasant odor due to its butyric acid content, so male specimens are usually transplanted to public areas.

In Debrecen, we can still admire these special trees in the park in front of the Péter Méliusz Juhász Library.

 

