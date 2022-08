Road construction works are being carried out on Klaipeda street.

Due to the construction works, the Klaipeda street bus stop in the direction of Burgundia street will be closed from the start of operations on Wednesday, August 3rd, until the closing of operations on Sunday, August 21st, 2022. During the works, buses 15 and 15Y traveling in the direction of Doberdó street will stop at the temporary stop 150 meters behind on Szent Anna street.

