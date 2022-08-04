A Senegalese striker and a Dutch-Moroccan left winger have arrived at Loki

The club announced two new certificates on its website.

The 25-year-old Karim Loukili, who has dual Dutch-Moroccan citizenship, can be deployed as a left winger and as an attacker, so he is strong in the forward game.

Karim Loukili grew up in Dutch clubs, after FC Utrecht he also played for Sparta Rotterdam and Helmond. He scored 12 goals and provided 7 assists in 71 matches in the Dutch second division. He played for Lübeck in the German Oberliga, then in 2021, he moved to the Latvian Riga FC, where he played in 16 league matches and 4 Conference League qualifiers last season.

24 Senegal forward Matar Dieye has also signed for DVSC. The 190-centimeter-tall Dieye grew up in Italian teams, Vicenza and Torino, and then he really showed himself in adult football in the Ukrainian league. He also played in the teams of Olimpik Donetsk and Karpaty Lviv, and after that he was signed by HNK Gorica of the Croatian first division for two years. In the hunt for points in Croatia, he played in 25 championships last season, scored two goals and provided two assists, and also scored twice in the cup.

Loki’s new striker can record 10 goals and 7 assists in a total of 72 matches in the Ukrainian and Croatian first leagues.

debreceninap.hu